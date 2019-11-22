Analog Devices Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADI

In trading on Friday, shares of Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.96, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Analog Devices Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.08 per share, with $124.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.72.

