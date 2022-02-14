Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenues of $2.60 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.61 billion, indicating a surge of 67.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be $1.78 (+/- $0.10). The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.79 per share, implying a 24.3% rise from the previous-year reported figure.

The company surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 6.1%.

Factors to Note

Analog Devices is likely to have gained from a strong demand environment across automation, instrumentation and customers businesses during the fiscal first quarter.

Strength in signal processing solutions across hearables, wearables and professional audio/video might have driven the company’s performance in the consumer market during the to-be-reported quarter.

Growing traction across battery management system technology and Automotive Audio Bus solution is likely to have driven ADI’s performance in the automotive market during the fiscal first quarter.

The company’s broad instrumentation business including automated test equipment, electronic test, and measurement and scientific instruments is anticipated to have aided its quarterly performance.

Strengthening momentum of 5G in North America is expected to have contributed well to top-line growth in the quarter under discussion. Also, the transceiver platform for 5G and O-RAN ecosystem might have benefited the communications business during the quarter.

Additionally, the company has been benefiting from the Maxim Integrated acquisition. Maxim’s power management solutions are expected to have continued aiding ADI’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Yet, a constrained supply environment owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is likely to have remained a major headwind in the quarter under review. Also, sluggishness in the China wireless market is expected to have been a concern.

Further, higher selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s profitability.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Analog Devices this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Analog Devices has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

NetApp NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NetApp is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Keysight Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, which suggests an increase of 9.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Zscaler ZS has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Zscaler is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 10% from the prior-year reported figure.

