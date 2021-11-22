Analog Devices (ADI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, ADI expects revenues of $1.78 billion (+/- $70 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating an improvement of 50.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Analog Devices anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be $1.72 (+/- $0.11). The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating a 17.4% rise from the previous-year reported figure.



Earnings of ADI surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.81%.

Factors to Consider

Analog Devices’ results for the fiscal fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from solid demand for high-performance analog and mixed signal solutions.



Strength across consumer, industrial and automotive end-markets is expected to have driven the top line of ADI in the quarter-to-be-reported.



Solid momentum of Analog Devices’ precision signal chain, power franchises, sensing technologies, and wired and wireless connectivity among the factory automation applications is expected to have contributed well to its industrial revenues during the quarter under review.



Also, ADI’s robust high-performance precision signal chain, power management and RF portfolios are likely to have aided growth across instrumentation and test applications. This upside, in turn, is expected to have driven the industrial revenues further.



Additionally, the growing traction across BMS and A2B solutions is likely to have driven Analog Devices’ performance in the automotive market during the fiscal fourth quarter.



The rising uptake of BMS solution in the electric vehicle space is likely to have remained a tailwind.



Strength in home entertainment, hearables and wearables is expected to have aided ADI’s performance in the consumer market during the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from these, Analog Devices completed the acquisition of Maxim in the fiscal fourth quarter. The buyout bolstered ADI's position in the high-performance semiconductor space. The takeover is expected to drive ADI’s upcoming results.



However, weakening momentum across major applications and a leveraged balance sheet might have been concerns in the quarter under review. Further, sluggishness in the communication market is expected to have remained an overhang.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Analog Devices this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Analog Devices currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.42% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

