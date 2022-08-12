Analog Devices (ADI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17.



For the fiscal third quarter, ADI expects revenues of $3.05 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.06 billion, indicating an improvement of 73.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Analog Devices anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $2.42 (+/- $0.10) for the quarter under review. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.43 per share, indicating a 41.3% rise from the previous-year reported figure.



Earnings of ADI surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.7%.

Factors to Consider

Strength across consumer, communication, industrial and automotive end-markets is expected to have driven the top line of Analog Devices in the fiscal third quarter.



The solid momentum of Analog Devices’ precision signal chain, power franchises, sensing technologies, and wired and wireless connectivity among the factory automation applications is expected to have contributed well to its industrial revenues in the quarter under review.



The company’s power management and RF portfolios are likely to have aided growth across instrumentation and test applications. The upside, in turn, is expected to have driven industrial revenues.



The growing traction across Battery Management System (BMS) and A2B solutions is likely to have driven Analog Devices’ performance in the automotive market in the fiscal third quarter. The rising uptake of BMS solution in the electric vehicle space is likely to have been a tailwind.



Strength in home entertainment, hearables and wearables is expected to have aided ADI’s performance in the consumer market in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from these, the growing deployment of 5G is expected to have continued benefiting the company’s performance in the communication end-market.



However, weak momentum across major applications and a leveraged balance sheet are likely to have been concerning. Further, the pandemic-induced supply-chain constraints and geopolitical tensions led by the Russia-Ukraine war are expected to have acted as major overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Analog Devices this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Analog Devices currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ has an Earnings ESP of +17.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ’s earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, which is inline with the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



