Analog Devices (ADI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15.



For the fiscal first quarter, ADI expects revenues of $3.15 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating an improvement of 16.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Analog Devices anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $2.60 (+/- $0.10) per share for the quarter under review. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.60 per share, indicating a 34% rise from the previous year’s reported figure.



Earnings of ADI surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.8%.

Factors to Consider

Strength across consumer, communication, industrial and automotive end-markets is expected to have driven the top line of Analog Devices in the fiscal first quarter.



The solid momentum of Analog Devices’ precision signal chain, power franchises, sensing technologies, and wired and wireless connectivity among factory automation applications is expected to have contributed well to its industrial revenues in the quarter under review.



The company’s power management and RF portfolios are likely to have aided growth across instrumentation and test applications. The upside, in turn, is expected to have driven industrial revenues.



Strength in home entertainment, hearables and wearables is expected to have aided ADI’s performance in the consumer market in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from these, the growing deployment of 5G is expected to have continued benefiting the company’s performance in the communication end-market.



The growing traction across Battery Management System (BMS) and A2B solutions is likely to have driven Analog Devices’ performance in the automotive market in the fiscal first quarter. The rising uptake of BMS solution in the electric vehicle space is likely to have been a tailwind.



However, weak momentum across major applications and a leveraged balance sheet are likely to have been concerning. Further, the pandemic-induced supply-chain constraints and geopolitical tensions are expected to have acted as major overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Analog Devices this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Analog Devices currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Grid Dynamics GDYN has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Grid Dynamics is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDYN’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Endava is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.94% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



DraftKings DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DraftKings is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKNG’s loss is pegged at 63 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



