Analog Devices (ADI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $173.60, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Analog Devices in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.02, marking a 26.01% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.71 billion, down 16.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.12 per share and a revenue of $12.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.75% and +2.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Analog Devices. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Analog Devices holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Analog Devices is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.19.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 2.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.