Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) ended the recent trading session at $192.67, demonstrating a -0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 3.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Analog Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 20.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.5 billion, indicating a 15.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.11 per share and a revenue of $10.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.44% and +8.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Analog Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.32 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

