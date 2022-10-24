Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $144.53, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Analog Devices as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.16 billion, up 35.18% from the year-ago period.

ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $11.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.98% and +63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Analog Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.19, so we one might conclude that Analog Devices is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ADI has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



