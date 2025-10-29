Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves -1.80%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $235.04, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Analog Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 32.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.01 billion, up 23.24% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.75 per share and revenue of $10.95 billion, indicating changes of +21.47% and +16.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Analog Devices holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Analog Devices is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.51, so one might conclude that Analog Devices is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that ADI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.