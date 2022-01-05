Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $172.84, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 5.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.61 billion, up 67.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.54 per share and revenue of $10.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.72% and +45.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Analog Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.52, so we one might conclude that Analog Devices is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

