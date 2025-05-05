Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Analog Devices (ADI) reached $197.73, with a -0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 20.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Analog Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.69, indicating a 20.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.5 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.

ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $10.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.44% and +8.97%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Analog Devices is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.71, which means Analog Devices is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that ADI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.