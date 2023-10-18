Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) ended the recent trading session at $171.27, demonstrating a -0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Shares of the semiconductor maker witnessed a loss of 3.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Analog Devices will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.02, showcasing a 26.01% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.71 billion, down 16.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.12 per share and a revenue of $12.3 billion, signifying shifts of +5.75% and +2.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Analog Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Analog Devices is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.64, so one might conclude that Analog Devices is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that ADI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

