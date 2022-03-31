Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $165.18, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 35.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.81 billion, up 68.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $11.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.79% and +53.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Analog Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.55, which means Analog Devices is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADI has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

