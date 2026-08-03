Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $361.85, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.13%.

Shares of the semiconductor maker witnessed a loss of 2.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.75%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Analog Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 19, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.33, showcasing a 62.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.92 billion, up 36.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.42 per share and revenue of $14.55 billion, indicating changes of +59.44% and +32.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.85% increase. Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 38.33 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ADI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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