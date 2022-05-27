Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $167.44, changing hands as high as $168.16 per share. Analog Devices Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $143.82 per share, with $191.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.55. The ADI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.