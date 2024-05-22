Analog Devices (ADI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Analog Devices (ADI) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, down 33.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Consumer : $245.18 million versus $232.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $245.18 million versus $232.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenue- Communications : $240.78 million versus $253.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.9% change.

: $240.78 million versus $253.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.9% change. Revenue- Automotive : $658.24 million versus $652.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.

: $658.24 million versus $652.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change. Revenue- Industrial: $1.01 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $965.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.8%.

Shares of Analog Devices have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.