Analog Devices (ADI) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Analog Devices (ADI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ADI surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, ADI has gained 6.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at ADI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ADI for more gains in the near future.

