Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The bottom line rose 58% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $3.25 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion. The top line improved 39% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The strong performance delivered by Analog Devices across the industrial, automotive, consumer and communications markets drove the top line.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: Analog Devices generated revenues of $1.66 billion (accounting for 51% of the total revenues), which grew 40% year over year.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $501.9 million (15% of revenues), increasing 42% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed $672.3 million (21% of revenues), up 49% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $411.9 million (13% of revenues), reflecting 19% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to 74%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $743.7 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 22.9%, contracting 490 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin expanded 800 bps on a year-over-year basis to 51.1% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 29, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $1.47 billion, down from $1.52 billion as of Jul 30, 2022.



Long-term debt was $6.55 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $6.25 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.15 million in the reported quarter, up from $1.25 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



ADI generated $845 million of free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Additionally, Analog Devices returned $1.21 billion to its shareholders in the fiscal fourth quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $390 million and repurchased shares amounted to $818 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, ADI expects revenues of $3.15 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.06 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.60 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.45 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 50% (+/- 70 bps).

