Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 26% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $2.716 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.713 billion. The top line fell 16% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Softness in communications, consumer and industrial markets was a major negative.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid momentum across the automotive markets during the reported quarter.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: The market generated revenues of $1.35 billion (accounting for 50% of the total revenues), which fell 20% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 million.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $340.2 million (13% of revenues), decreasing 32% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332 million.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $731.4 million (27% of revenues), up 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $678 million.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $291.4 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 28% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295 million.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin contracted 380 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to 70.2%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $692.1 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 25.5%, expanding 260 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin contracted 640 bps on a year-over-year basis to 44.7% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $958.1 billion, down from $1.15 billion as of Jul 29, 2023.



Long-term debt was $5.9 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $6.44 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.19 billion in the reported quarter, up from $1.14 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



ADI generated $711 million of free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Analog Devices returned $898 million to its shareholders in the fiscal fourth quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $428 million and repurchased shares amounted to $470 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, ADI expects revenues of $2.50 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.70 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.70 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.94 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 41.5% (+/- 70 bps).

