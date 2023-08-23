Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI delivered third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The bottom line declined by 1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $3.08 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line fell 1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Softness in communications and consumer markets was a major negative.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid momentum across the industrial and automotive markets during the reported quarter.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: The market generated revenues of $1.63 billion (accounting for 53% of the total revenues), which grew 4% year over year.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $380.5 million (12% of revenues), decreasing 23% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $747.6 million (24% of revenues), up 15% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $319.2 million (9% of revenues), reflecting a 21% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin contracted 190 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to 72.2%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $752.03 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 24.4%, expanding 40 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin contracted 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 47.8% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 29, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.15 billion, down from $1.18 billion as of Apr 29, 2023.



Long-term debt was $6.44 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter compared with $6.48 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.14 billion in the reported quarter, up from $1.08 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



ADI generated $818 million of free cash flow in the fiscal third quarter.



Analog Devices returned $1.1 billion to its shareholders in the fiscal third quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $430 million and repurchased shares amounted to $687 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, ADI expects revenues of $2.70 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.99 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.00 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $2.46 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates non-GAAP operating margin of 44% (+/- 70 bps).

