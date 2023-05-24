Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI delivered second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The bottom line rose 18% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $3.26 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion. The top line improved by 10% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The strong performance delivered by Analog Devices across the industrial and automotive markets drove the top line.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: Analog Devices generated revenues of $1.74 billion (accounting for 53% of the total revenues), which grew 16% year over year.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $453.53 million (14% of revenues), decreasing 4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $784.8 million (24% of revenues), up 24% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $280.1 million (9% of revenues), reflecting a 22% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to 73.7%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $733.1 million, up 3.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 22.5%, contracting 140 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 51.2% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 29, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.18 billion, down from $1.67 billion as of Jan 28, 2023.



Long-term debt was $6.48 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $6.54 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.1 billion in the reported quarter, down from $1.4 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



ADI generated $797 million of free cash flow in the fiscal second quarter.



Additionally, Analog Devices returned $1.6 billion to its shareholders in the fiscal second quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $435 million and repurchased shares amounted to $1.15 billion.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, ADI expects revenues of $3.10 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.10 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.52 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.56 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 48.5% (+/- 70 bps).

