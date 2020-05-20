Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. However, the bottom line decreased 21% year over year.



Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. Also, the top line declined 14% year over year.



B2B revenues were up 3% sequentially on the communication and industrial sectors.



Operating Details



Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 67.7%.



Total operating expenses were $506.2 million, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin shrunk 350 bps on a year-over-year basis to 38% during the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



At the end of the fiscal second quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $784.9 million, up from $654.4 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter.



Long-term debt was $5.1 billion, up from the previous quarter’s $4.7 billion.



Net cash provided by operations was $429 million in the fiscal second quarter, up from the $349.6 million witnessed in the last quarter.



The company generated $369 million of free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter.



Additionally, Analog Devices returned $343 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter.



Guidance



For third-quarter fiscal 2020, Analog Devices expects revenues to be $1.32 billion (+/- $70 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.34 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be $1.08 (+/- $0.11) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.06 per share.



The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins to be 38.3% (+/- 150 bps).



