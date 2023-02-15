Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The bottom line rose 42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $3.25 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion. The top line improved 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The strong performance delivered by Analog Devices across the industrial, automotive and communications markets drove the top line.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: Analog Devices generated revenues of $1.69 billion (accounting for 52% of the total revenues), which grew 26% year over year.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $487.99 million (15% of revenues), increasing 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $718.2 million (22% of revenues), up 29% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $353.3 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 73.6%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $732.9 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 22.6%, contracting 360 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin expanded 530 bps on a year-over-year basis to 51.1% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.67 billion, up from $1.47 billion as of Oct 29, 2022.



Long-term debt was $6.54 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $6.55 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.41 million in the reported quarter, up from $1.15 billion in the prior quarter.



ADI generated $1.23 billion of free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter.



Additionally, Analog Devices returned $1.04 billion to its shareholders in the fiscal first quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $385 million and repurchased shares amounted to $655 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, ADI expects revenues of $3.20 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.01 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.75 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.40 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 51% (+/- 70 bps).

