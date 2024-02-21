Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI has reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line declined 37% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $2.51 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 billion. The top line fell 23% from the year-ago quarter.



Softness in the communications, consumer and industrial markets was a major negative.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed strong momentum across the automotive markets in the reported quarter.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: The market generated revenues of $1.19 billion (accounting for 48% of the total revenues), which fell 31% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 million.



Communications: Revenues from the market were $302.57 million (12% of revenues), decreasing 37% from the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319 million.



Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $739.16 million (29% of revenues), up 9% from the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697 million.



Consumer: The market generated revenues of $274.14 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 22% decline from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $268 million.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin contracted 460 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 69%.



Adjusted operating expenses were $679.41 million, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 27%, expanding 440 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin contracted 910 bps on a year-over-year basis to 42% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Feb 3, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.3 billion, up from $958.1 million as of Oct 28, 2023.



The long-term debt was $5.95 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $5.90 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.14 billion in the reported quarter, down from $1.19 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



ADI generated $916 million of free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter.



Analog Devices returned $606 million to its shareholders in the fiscal first quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $426 million and repurchased shares amounted to $180 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, ADI expects revenues of $2.10 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.40 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.26 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.63 per share.



Analog Devices anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 37% (+/- 100 bps).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike CRWD, Badger Meter BMI and AMETEK AME. CrowdStrike currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Badger Meter and AMETEK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 31% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is 36.07%



Shares of Badger Meter have lost 0.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is 12.27%.



Shares of AMETEK have gained 5.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.