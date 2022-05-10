Analog Devices (ADI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $155.22, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 1.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.86 billion, up 72.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $11.38 billion, which would represent changes of +30.5% and +55.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Analog Devices has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

It is also worth noting that ADI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.