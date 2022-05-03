Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $158.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2022. On that day, Analog Devices is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, up 72.26% from the year-ago period.

ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $11.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.5% and +55.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

Investors should also note that ADI has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

