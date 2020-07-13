Analog Devices (ADI) Eyes Maxim to Strengthen Chip Portfolio

Analog Devices ADI is planning to acquire its peer namely — Maxim Integrated Products MXIM — in a bid to strengthen presence in the chip industry. Reportedly, talks between the companies are at an advanced level.



We are of the opinion that if the deal materializes then it will be a win-win situation for both the companies.



Analog Devices is in negotiations to acquire Maxim for more than $17 billion, which is higher than Maxim’s market capitalization that currently stands at $17.1 billion.



Further, shareholders of Maxim are likely to get Analog Devices’ shares instead of cash payment.



Meanwhile, Maxim, which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of semiconductor analog and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), will complement and expand Analog Devices’ chip portfolio if the deal materializes.



We believe Maxim acquisition will aid Analog Devices to create tremendous value for its customers in the days ahead. This, in turn, will continue to drive its momentum across shareholders.



Coming to the price performance, Analog Devices has returned 4.8% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s rally of 3.2%.







Analog Devices Stands to Gain



Maxim acquisition is expected drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets.



Moreover, the deal will expand the company’s total addressable, allowing it to cater to staggering demand in some of the promising markets including industrial, automotive and telcommunications.



Notably, Analog Devices is likely to gain strong traction across autonomous driving, 5G network and several other applications on the back of Maxim’s robust chip offerings that are usable in communications, healthcare cars, manufacturing, energy and connected devices.



Further, the underlined acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to the company’s revenues in the upcoming quarters.

Analog Devices, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Analog Devices, Inc. revenue-ttm | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Wrapping Up



The latest move of Analog Devices is in sync with its strong efforts to bolster presence in the semiconductor industry, which is backbone of several other industries and sector.



According to the Semiconductor Industry Association data, worldwide semiconductor sales are anticipated to grow by 3.3% in 2020 and 6.2% in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



We believe the company’s acquisition strategy and strong focus toward development of new technology in order to strengthen portfolio of sensors, data converters, amplifiers and other signal processing products, will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in the semiconductor industry.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Ranks #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Semtech Corporation SMTC and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Semtech and NXP Semiconductors is currently pegged at 12.5%and 10%, respectively.



