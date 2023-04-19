Analog Devices (ADI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $188.55, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 0.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Analog Devices is projected to report earnings of $2.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.2 billion, up 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $12.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.76% and +5.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Analog Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Analog Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.93, which means Analog Devices is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

