Analog Devices (ADI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $226.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained 2.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Analog Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.63, marking a 18.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.4 billion, reflecting a 11.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.34 per share and a revenue of $9.39 billion, signifying shifts of -37.17% and -23.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Analog Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.9, which means Analog Devices is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADI has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

