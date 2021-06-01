Analog Devices (ADI) Boosts BMS Portfolio Via Latest Launch

Analog devices, Inc. ADI is making strong efforts to bolster presence in the automotive market on the back of robust Battery Management System (BMS) platform.



The company’s latest introduction of ASIL-D functional safety and innovative new low-power features that strengthened BMS offerings is a testament to the aforesaid fact.



The new BMS products consisting of zero-Cobalt LFP (lithium iron phosphate) are applied in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.



The new products with their advanced features and multiple battery configurations support help in continuous battery monitoring even when the vehicle is turned off.



In addition, the BMS products ensure recycling and reusable of batteries in energy storage systems.



We note that the latest move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s BMS products. Further, it is expected to expand its reach in the electric vehicle space.

BMS Market Prospects

The BMS market has been rapidly growing in recent times due to increased adoption of electric vehicles and rechargeable batteries.



According to the Prescient & Strategic Intelligence report, this particular market is projected to witness a CAGR of 15% between 2021 and 2030.



In addition, the EMR report indicates that the global BMS market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% during the period 2021-2026.



We believe Analog Devices’ expanding BMS portfolio will help it in capitalizing on the existing prospects in the booming BMS market.



Apart from the recent move, Analog Devices introduced BMS circuit and automotive audio bus in Volvo’s fully-electric SUV to ensure emission-free safe driving experience.

Wrapping Up

The recent move bodes well for the company’s growing efforts toward strengthening its product portfolio.



Analog Devices also introduced an ASIC-based radio platform with advanced features for 5G O-RAN to enable improved performance across carrier networks.



We note that the company’s robust product portfolio comprising sensors, data converters, amplifiers and other signal processing products will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in the semiconductor industry.



Moreover, expanding key offerings are likely to drive Analog Devices’ customer momentum, which in turn will drive top-line growth.

