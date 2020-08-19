Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Analog Devices Inc. ADI reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. Also, the bottom line increased 8% year over year.



Revenues of $1.46 billion also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. The top line increased 11% sequentially but declined 2% year over year.



The sequential increase in revenues was led by growth in communication and industrial markets.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: The company generated revenues of $774.4 million (accounting for 53% of total revenues), up 3% year over year.



Communications: Revenues from this market came in at $363.6 million (25% of revenues), increasing 14% year over year.



Automotive: Revenues from this market came in at $162.5 million (11% of revenues), down 29% from the year-ago quarter.



Consumer: This market generated revenues of $155.7 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 13% decline on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 69.9%.



Total operating expenses were $402 million, down 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 bps on a year-over-year basis to 42.3% for the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fiscal third quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were $1.09 billion, up from $784.9 million in the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was approximately $5.1 billion, flat sequentially.



Net cash provided by operations was $557.2 million in the fiscal third quarter, up from $429 million in the prior quarter.



The company generated $536 million of free cash flow during the fiscal third quarter.



Additionally, Analog Devices returned $247 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Analog Devices expects revenues to be $1.44 billion (+/- $70 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.43 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.32 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.29 per share.



The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins to be 42% (+/- 100 bps).

