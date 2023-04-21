ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Upgrades Viscofan (XMAD:VIS)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL upgraded their outlook for Viscofan (XMAD:VIS) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Capital Income Builder Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIS by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIS by 5.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viscofan. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIS is 0.25%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 4,632K shares.

