ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Upgrades Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL upgraded their outlook for Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX) from Sell to Buy .

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.51%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 201,243K shares.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,299K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,225K shares, representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 80.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,846K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 15.96% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,201K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,212K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,058K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 17.93% over the last quarter.

