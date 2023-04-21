ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Upgrades Fluidra (XMAD:FDR)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL upgraded their outlook for Fluidra (XMAD:FDR) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JCRAX - ALPS holds 106K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QINT - American Century Quality Diversified International ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 25.19% over the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 7.90% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 10.91% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 6.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluidra. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDR is 0.20%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 25,853K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

