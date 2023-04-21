ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKIDX - Fidelity Diversified International K6 Fund holds 230K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RI by 1.03% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 43.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RI by 21.53% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RI by 1.97% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS International Growth Portfolio Initial Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RI by 3.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RI is 0.70%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 47,571K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.