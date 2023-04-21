ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Metrovacesa (XMAD:MVC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Metrovacesa (XMAD:MVC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio - Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 4.20% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 3.99% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 8.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metrovacesa. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVC is 0.01%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.67% to 222K shares.

