ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:22 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ES:IBE / Iberdrola SA Shares Held by Institutions

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Academic Strategies Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 152K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 15.36% over the last quarter.

PIIOX - International Equity Index Fund R-3 holds 415K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 2.23% over the last quarter.

EFGAX - Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 1.05% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Prudential Flexible Multi-Strategy Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEOIX - Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBE is 0.90%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 770,733K shares.

