ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Academic Strategies Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 152K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 15.36% over the last quarter.

PIIOX - International Equity Index Fund R-3 holds 415K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 2.23% over the last quarter.

EFGAX - Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 1.05% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Prudential Flexible Multi-Strategy Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEOIX - Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBE is 0.90%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 770,733K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.