ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables S.A. Unipersonal (ESVSE:ANE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables S.A. Unipersonal (ESVSE:ANE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BLLD - JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 229K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 76.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANE by 44.12% over the last quarter.

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

