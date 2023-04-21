ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Maintains Atresmedia Corp de Medios de Comunicacion (XMAD:A3M) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL maintained coverage of Atresmedia Corp de Medios de Comunicacion (XMAD:A3M) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBATX - GMO Strategic Opportunities Allocation Fund Class III holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 44.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3M by 15.66% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 62.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3M by 37.77% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 390K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A3M by 7.67% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A3M by 8.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atresmedia Corp de Medios de Comunicacion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A3M is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.13% to 8,928K shares.

