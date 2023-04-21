ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL Downgrades Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (XMAD:TL5)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ANALISIS BANCO SABADELL downgraded their outlook for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (XMAD:TL5) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 561K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TL5 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 84.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL5 by 520.41% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mediaset Espana Comunicacion. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 16.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TL5 is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.31% to 6,504K shares.

