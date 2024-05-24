News & Insights

Anagenics Poised to Gain from Antibody Licensing Deal

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited is set to benefit from a licensing deal involving its midkine intellectual property portfolio, with Roquefort Therapeutics signing a term sheet for the out-licensing of a midkine antibody portfolio to PDC FZ-LLC. The deal promises Anagenics a 4% royalty on net sales and an 8% royalty on net sublicensing revenue. Roquefort’s deal includes an initial consideration of $10M and potential trade sale proceeds, with definitive licensing agreements and further updates to follow.

