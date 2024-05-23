Anagenics Limited Requests ASX Trading Halt

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, in anticipation of a market announcement related to a recent licensing deal by Roquefort Therapeutics. The halt is effective immediately and is expected to last until the start of normal trading on Monday, 27 May 2024, or upon the release of the company’s announcement. The company is not aware of any reasons that would prevent the grant of the trading halt.

