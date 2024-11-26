Anagenics Limited Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited (ASX: AN1) successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support. The company, which specializes in beauty, health, and wellness products, continues to focus on global distribution and sales of its innovative anti-aging solutions. This positive outcome may bolster investor confidence in Anagenics’ strategic direction and growth potential.

