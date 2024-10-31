News & Insights

Stocks

Anagenics Limited Announces Director Resignation

October 31, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Karen Matthews from its board of directors, effective October 31, 2024. Ms. Matthews held 625,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company at the time of her departure. This change in leadership comes as Anagenics continues to navigate the dynamic financial markets.

For further insights into AU:AN1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.