Anagenics Limited Announces Director Resignation

Anagenics Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Karen Matthews from its board of directors, effective October 31, 2024. Ms. Matthews held 625,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company at the time of her departure. This change in leadership comes as Anagenics continues to navigate the dynamic financial markets.

