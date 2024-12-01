News & Insights

Anagenics Completes Restructure, Reports Positive November Results

December 01, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited has successfully completed a significant restructuring to streamline operations and enhance profitability, reducing costs by over $2.5 million annually. The company has divested non-performing assets and reduced headcount, resulting in positive trading results for November. Collaboration with FOS Capital has been pivotal in driving these changes, as Anagenics aims to strengthen its market position and resume trading on the ASX.

