Anaergia Wins C$43.8 Mln Deal To Build Renewable Power Facility For San Diego County

(RTTNews) - Anaergia Technologies (ANRG.TO), a subsidiary of Anaergia Inc., secured a C$43.8 million design-build contract from the East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Powers Authority in San Diego.

Under the agreement, the company will design, build, commission, and start up a full-scale renewable power facility that will convert organic waste into electricity using high-efficiency anaerobic digestion and combined heat and power systems. The project is intended to boost the authority's energy resiliency and lower long-term operating costs.

The facility is expected to be completed within two years as part of the region's push to expand its renewable water supply while keeping costs down for ratepayers.

Anaergia CEO Assaf Onn said the contract reinforces the company's long-running partnership with the authority and highlights how its technology supports decarbonization, clean-energy goals, and greater energy independence.

