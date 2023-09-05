Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) Price Target Decreased by 52.54% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) has been revised to 1.02 / share. This is an decrease of 52.54% from the prior estimate of 2.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 172.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anaergia. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRG is 0.01%, a decrease of 70.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.06% to 1,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 655K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 476K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMOYX - GMO Resource Transition Fund Class VI holds 273K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.