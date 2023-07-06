Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) Price Target Decreased by 26.69% to 2.10

The average one-year price target for Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) has been revised to 2.10 / share. This is an decrease of 26.69% from the prior estimate of 2.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anaergia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRG is 0.05%, an increase of 42.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 1,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 655K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANRG by 5.32% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 476K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMOYX - GMO Resource Transition Fund Class VI holds 273K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

RTXAX - Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

