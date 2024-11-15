Anaergia Secures Major Contract for California Facility

News & Insights

Anaergia, Inc. (TSE:ANRG) has released an update.

Anaergia Inc., through its subsidiary Anaergia Services LLC, has secured a decade-long contract to operate the largest organic waste-to-energy facility in North America, located in California. This facility is designed to convert significant amounts of organic waste into renewable natural gas and supports California’s environmental regulations. This development highlights Anaergia’s commitment to sustainable waste management and renewable energy production.

