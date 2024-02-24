Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt () (AEBZY) Price Target Increased by 12.47% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AEBZY) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an increase of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 1.82 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.71 to a high of 3.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.01% from the latest reported closing price of 1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEBZY is 0.13%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 17,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBZY by 6.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEBZY by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEBZY by 4.40% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,326K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEBZY by 50.83% over the last quarter.

